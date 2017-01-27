Australian Open Road

9:09 am, January 27, 2017
Men
Rafael Nadal (9)

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Second Round — def. Marcos Baghdatis, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Alexander Zverev (24), 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (6), 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Semifinals — def. Grigor Dimitrov (15), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Championship — vs. Roger Federer (17).

Roger Federer (17)

First Round — def. Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Noah Rubin, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Third Round — def. Tomas Berdych (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Kei Nishikori (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

Semifinals — def. Stan Wawrinka (4), 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Championship — vs. Rafael Nadal (9).

Women
Serena Williams (2)

First Round — def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Barbora Strycova (16), 7-5, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Johanna Konta (9), 6-2, 6-3.

Semifinals — def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-2, 6-1.

Championship — vs. Venus Williams (13).

Venus Williams (13)

First Round — def. Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Second Round — def. Stefanie Voegele, 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Duan Ying-Ying, 6-1, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Mona Barthel, 6-3, 7-5.

Quarterfinals — def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Semifinals — def. CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Championship — vs. Serena Williams (2).

