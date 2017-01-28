Australian Open Results

|Saturday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Championship
Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Venus Williams (13), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, 7-5, 7-5.
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|Championship
Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.
|Wheelchair Singles
|Men
|Championship
Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.
Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.
