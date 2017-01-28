7:43 am, January 28, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Results

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:02 am 01/28/2017 07:02am
Share
Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Championship

Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Venus Williams (13), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
Championship

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Junior Singles
Boys
Championship

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Girls
Championship

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Wheelchair Singles
Men
Championship

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Women
Championship

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

Quad
Championship

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Results
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis