3:52 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Results

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:06 am 01/27/2017 06:06am
Share
Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Doubles
Women
Championship

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Peng Shuai (12), China, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed
Semifinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, def. Sam Stosur and Sam Groth, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, and Chris Guccione, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Legends Doubles
Round Robin
Men

Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, 4-1, 1-4, 4-3 (4).

Junior Singles
Boys
Semifinals

Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Wu Yibing (1), China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Corentin Moutet (5), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Girls
Semifinals

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Junior Doubles
Boys
Championship

Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-5.

Girls
Championship

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Wheelchair Singles
Quad
Round Robin

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. David Wagner (2), United States 6-1, 7-5.

Andy Lapthorne, Britain, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, walkover.

Wheelchair Doubles
Men
Championship

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Women
Championship

Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, def. Diede de Groot, Netherlands, and Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

MORE

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Results
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis