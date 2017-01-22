9:52 pm, January 22, 2017
Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 9:04 pm
Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Fourth Round

Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Barbora Strycova (16), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
Third Round

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (11).

Women
Third Round

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Legends Doubles
Round Robin
Men

Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis, Netherlands, def. Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, 4-1, 3-4 (4), 4-1.

Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa and Henri Leconte, France, 4-2, 2-4, 4-1.

Junior Singles
Boys
Second Round

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Benard Bruno Nkomba, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Federico Iannaccone, Italy, def. Alexander Crnokrak, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Hsu Yu Hsiou (2), Taiwan, def. Tristan Boyer, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Girls
Second Round

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Cho I-hsuan, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.

Emily Appleton (4), Britain, def. Seone Mendez, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yuki Naito (14), Japan, def. Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

