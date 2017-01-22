Australian Open Results

|Monday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Fourth Round
Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Barbora Strycova (16), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.
Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (11).
Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
|Legends Doubles
|Round Robin
|Men
Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis, Netherlands, def. Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, 4-1, 3-4 (4), 4-1.
Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa and Henri Leconte, France, 4-2, 2-4, 4-1.
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|Second Round
Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Benard Bruno Nkomba, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
Federico Iannaccone, Italy, def. Alexander Crnokrak, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Hsu Yu Hsiou (2), Taiwan, def. Tristan Boyer, United States, 6-3, 6-0.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Cho I-hsuan, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.
Emily Appleton (4), Britain, def. Seone Mendez, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Yuki Naito (14), Japan, def. Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
MORE
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments