Australian Open Men’s Finals Results

2017 — Roger Federer def. Rafael Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
2016 — Novak Djokovic def. Andy Murray, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
2015 — Novak Djokovic def. Andy Murray, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0.
2014 — Stan Wawrinka def. Rafael Nadal, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
2013 — Novak Djokovic def. Andy Murray, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2.
2012 — Novak Djokovic def. Rafael Nadal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
2011 — Novak Djokovic def. Andy Murray, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
2010 — Roger Federer def. Andy Murray, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (11).
2009 — Rafael Nadal def. Roger Federer, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2.
2008 — Novak Djokovic def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
2007 — Roger Federer def. Fernando Gonzalez, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.
2006 — Roger Federer def. Marcos Baghdatis, 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2.
2005 — Marat Safin def. Lleyton Hewitt, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
2004 — Roger Federer def. Marat Safin, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-2.
2003 — Andre Agassi def. Rainer Schuettler, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
2002 — Thomas Johansson def. Marat Safin, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
2001 — Andre Agassi def. Arnaud Clement, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
2000 — Andre Agassi def. Yevgeny Kafelnikov, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
1999 — Yevgeny Kafelnikov def. Thomas Enqvist, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
1998 — Petr Korda def. Marcelo Rios, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
1997 — Pete Sampras def. Carlos Moya, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
1996 — Boris Becker def. Michael Chang, 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
1995 — Andre Agassi def. Pete Sampras, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
1994 — Pete Sampras def. Todd Martin, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
1993 — Jim Courier def. Stefan Edberg, 6-2, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.
1992 — Jim Courier def. Stefan Edberg, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
1991 — Boris Becker def. Ivan Lendl, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
1990 — Ivan Lendl def. Stefan Edberg, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 5-2, retired.
1989 — Ivan Lendl def. Miloslav Mecir, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
1988 — Mats Wilander def. Pat Cash, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-1, 8-6.
1987 — Stefan Edberg def. Pat Cash, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3.
1986 — Not held, moved to January 1987
1985 — Stefan Edberg def. Mats Wilander, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
1984 — Mats Wilander def. Kevin Curren, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
1983 — Mats Wilander def. Ivan Lendl, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
1982 — Johan Kriek def. Steve Denton, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
1981 — Johan Kriek def. Steve Denton, 6-2, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (1), 6-4.
1980 — Brian Teacher def. Kim Warwick, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
1979 — Guillermo Vilas def. John Sadri, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
1978 — Guillermo Vilas def. John Marks, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
1977-Dec. — Vitas Gerulaitis def. John Lloyd, 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, 6-2.
1977-Jan. — Roscoe Tanner def. Guillermo Vilas, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
1976 — Mark Edmondson def. John Newcombe, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1.
1975 — John Newcombe def. Jimmy Connors, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
1974 — Jimmy Connors def. Phil Dent, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
1973 — John Newcombe def. Onny Parun, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, 6-1.
1972 — Ken Rosewall def. Mal Anderson, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-5.
1971 — Ken Rosewall def. Arthur Ashe, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.
1970 — Arthur Ashe def. Dick Crealy, 6-4, 9-7, 6-2.
1969 — Rod Laver def. Andres Gimeno, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
1968 — Bill Bowrey def. Juan Gisbert, 7-5, 2-6, 9-7, 6-4.
1967 — Roy Emerson def. Arthur Ashe, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
1966 — Roy Emerson def. Arthur Ashe, 6-4, 6-8, 6-2, 6-3.
1965 — Roy Emerson def. Fred Stolle, 7-9, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1.
1964 — Roy Emerson def. Fred Stolle, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
1963 — Roy Emerson def. Ken Fletcher, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.
1962 — Rod Laver def. Roy Emerson, 8-6, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.
1961 — Roy Emerson def. Rod Laver, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
1960 — Rod Laver def. Neale Fraser, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 8-6, 8-6.
1959 — Alex Olmedo def. Neale Fraser, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
1958 — Ashley Cooper def. Mal Anderson, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
1957 — Ashley Cooper def. Neale Fraser, 6-3, 9-11, 6-4, 6-2.
1956 — Lew Hoad def. Ken Rosewall, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
1955 — Ken Rosewall def. Lew Hoad, 9-7, 6-4, 6-4.
1954 — Mervyn Rose def. Rex Hartwig, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2.
1953 — Ken Rosewall def. Mervyn Rose, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.
1952 — Ken McGregor def. Frank Sedgman, 7-5, 12-10, 2-6, 6-2.
1951 — Dick Savitt def. Ken McGregor, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
1950 — Frank Sedgman def. Ken McGregor, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
1949 — Frank Sedgman def. John Bromwich, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
1948 — Adrian Quist def. John Bromwich, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
1947 — Dinny Pails def. John Bromwich, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 8-6.
1946 — John Bromwich def. Dinny Pails, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
1941-45 — No tournament, World War II
1940 — Adrian Quist def. Jack Crawford, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.
1939 — John Bromwich def. Adrian Quist, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
1938 — Don Budge def. John Bromwich, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.
1937 — Vivian McGrath def. John Bromwich, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.
1936 — Adrian Quist def. Jack Crawford, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 9-7.
1935 — Jack Crawford def. Fred Perry, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
1934 — Fred Perry def. Jack Crawford, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.
1933 — Jack Crawford def. Keith Gledhill, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.
1932 — Jack Crawford def. Harry Hopman, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
1931 — Jack Crawford def. Harry Hopman, 6-4, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
1930 — Gar Moon def. Harry Hopman, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
1929 — Colin Gregory def. Bob Schlesinger, 6-2, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
1928 — Jean Borotra def. Jack Cummings, 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3.
1927 — Gerald Patterson def. John Hawkes, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 18-16, 6-3.
1926 — John Hawkes def. Jim Willard, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
1925 — James Anderson def. Gerald Patterson, 11-9, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
1924 — James Anderson def. Bob Schlesinger, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3.
1923 — Pat O’Hara Wood def. Bert St. John, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
1922 — James Anderson def. Gerald Patterson, 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
1921 — Rhys Gemmell def. Alf Hedemann, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4.
1920 — Pat O’Hara Wood def. Ron Thomas, 6-3, 4-6, 6-8, 6-1, 6-3.
1919 — Algernon Kingscote def. Eric Pockley, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.
1916-18 — No Competition, World War I
1915 — Gordon Lowe def. Horace Rice, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.
1914 — Arthur O’Hara Wood def. Gerald Patterson, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
1913 — Ernie Parker def. Harry Parker, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
1912 — James Parke def. Alfred Beamish, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.
1911 — Norman Brookes def. Horace Rice, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
1910 — Rodney Heath def. Horace Rice, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
1909 — Tony Wilding def. Ernie Parker, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.
1908 — Fred Alexander def. Alfred Dunlop, 3-6, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.
1907 — Horace Rice def. Harry Parker, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
1906 — Tony Wilding def. Francis Fisher, 6-0, 6-4, 6-4.
1905 — Rodney Heath def. A.H. Curtis, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
