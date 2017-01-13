2:06 am, January 13, 2017
Apia International Results

Apia International Results

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:41 am 01/13/2017 01:41am
Friday
At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
Sydney, Australia
Purse: Men, $437,380 (WT250); Women, $710,900 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Gilles Muller (6), Luxembourg, def. Viktor Troicki (3), Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Women
Championship

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Australia News Latest News Tennis

