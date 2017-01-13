Apia International Results

|Friday
|At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|Sydney, Australia
|Purse: Men, $437,380 (WT250); Women, $710,900 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Semifinals
Gilles Muller (6), Luxembourg, def. Viktor Troicki (3), Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments