Serena wins at love again; says ‘yes’ to engagement in poem

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:22 pm 12/29/2016 08:22pm
FILE - In a Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 file photo, Serena Williams speaks to reporters before showing her Serena Williams Signature Statement Spring 2017 collection during Fashion Week in New York. Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot.

The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website’s co-founder.

Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, “She said yes.”

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

Her poem:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own “charming”/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the U.S. Open.

No wedding date has been announced.

