501.5
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Explosive device tossed, detonates…

Explosive device tossed, detonates near Missouri patrol car

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 12:08 pm 08/18/2017 12:08pm
Share

RAYMORE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether police were targeted when someone tossed an explosive device at a patrol car along a Missouri highway.

No one was injured Thursday when the device detonated on the pavement behind a westbound police patrol vehicle along Missouri 58 in Raymore, a Kansas City suburb. Investigators say the device was thrown from an eastbound vehicle.

John Ham is a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Ham says the device was “likely homemade” and could’ve caused “severe injury.” He declined to provide further details.

Ham says the concern is the unidentified suspect “targeted law enforcement.”

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Ham says dashcam video isn’t available because the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens weren’t activated.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?