Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea at $611

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 1:53 am 07/02/2017 01:53am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says its recalled Galaxy Note 7 phones will be recycled and sold starting this week.

The South Korean company says the Galaxy Note FE phone, using unused parts in the recalled smartphones, will go on sale in South Korea on Friday at 700,000 won ($611), about three quarters of its original price.

The Note 7, one of the most expensive phones by Samsung, was recalled twice about a year ago after reports that its batteries were prone to overheat and catch fire.

Aviation authorities around the world banned the pricy phone on flight and Samsung spent billions of dollars to recall it and fix its damaged brand. The company blamed flaws in the battery’s design and production.

