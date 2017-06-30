501

Nike and Parkway jump while Cara Therapeutics, Micron drop

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Nike Inc., up $5.83 to $59

The athletic apparel maker had a strong fourth quarter and said it’s testing a program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com directly.

Parkway Inc., up $2.51 to $22.89

The commercial real estate investment trust agreed to be bought by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up $3.06 to $38.82

Activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in the organic food maker.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., down $1.78 to $22.16

The firearms maker gave weak forecasts for the current quarter and the fiscal year.

Hess Corp., up 87 cents to $43.87

Energy companies rose as the price of oil sustained its recent rally.

Cara Therapeutics Inc., down $10.12 to $15.39

Investors were disappointed by results from a trial of the company’s osteoarthritis pain treatment CR845.

Emerson Electric Co., up $1.24 to $59.62

Industrial companies made some of the largest gains on the market Friday.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.61 to $29.86

The chipmaker reported solid results in the third quarter, but investors sold its stock, which has soared over the last year.

