How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 4:33 pm 06/15/2017 04:33pm
U.S. stocks fell Thursday as technology firms and small companies skidded. Investors bought high-dividend stocks, which pulled the market away from steeper losses.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 5.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,432.46.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 14.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,359.90.

The Nasdaq composite sank 29.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,165.50.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks retreated 7.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,410.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.69 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 87.93 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 42.42 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.62 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 193.63 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,597.30 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 782.38 points, or 14.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.95 points, or 3.9 percent.

