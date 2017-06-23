502

Tech News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Grand jury indicts man…

Grand jury indicts man in killing of runner in Massachusetts

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:43 pm 06/23/2017 06:43pm
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Google employee who went out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer has been indicted.

Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says a grand jury handed down the indictment Friday against Angelo Colon-Ortiz.

The Worcester resident was arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte last August in Princeton, a small town 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Prosecutors say Colon-Ortiz was apprehended in April after his DNA matched samples on Marcotte’s body, which was found in the woods not far from her family home.

Colon-Ortiz faces charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape. He’s been in custody since his arrest and will be arraigned later. His lawyer hasn’t commented.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Grand jury indicts man…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tech News