502

Tech News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Google's search engine aims…

Google’s search engine aims to become employment engine

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 3:05 am 06/20/2017 03:05am
Share
This image provided by Google shows examples of help-wanted listings displayed on a smartphone. Google is trying to turn its search engine into an employment engine. Beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2017, job hunters will be able to go to Google and see help-wanted listings that its search engine is collecting across the internet. Google will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to where a job is located. It’s a departure from the the bare-bones links to various help-wanted sites that Google has traditionally shown. (Courtesy of Google via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is trying to turn its search engine into an employment engine.

Beginning Tuesday, job hunters will be able to go to Google and see help-wanted listings that its search engine collects across the internet. The results will aim to streamline such listings by eliminating duplicate jobs posted on different sites.

Google will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to job locations.

This detailed jobs information is a departure from the way Google’s main search engine has traditionally shown only bare-bones links to various help-wanted sites.

Google is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Google's search engine aims…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tech News