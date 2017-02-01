9:30 am, February 1, 2017
Tesla Model S, BMW i3 electrics fall short in crash tests

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:01 am 02/01/2017 12:01am
Two luxury electric vehicles — the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 — have come up short of the highest safety ratings in crash tests by the insurance industry.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 2017 models of both vehicles.

Neither earned the institute’s “Top Safety Pick” award, which is given to vehicles that ace five different crash tests.

Tesla’s Model S earned good ratings in four of the five tests. It earned a lower rating in a small overlap test, which replicates what happens when the front corner of the car collides with a tree or a pole at 40 miles per hour.

The BMW i3 fell short in the head restraint test, which measures how well the car protects an occupant’s head in a rear crash.

