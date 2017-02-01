9:28 am, February 1, 2017
NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:16 am 02/01/2017 07:16am
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging that the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter’s subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable.

The lawsuit filed by the office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman claims the company failed to address network problems that led to slower-than-promised speeds.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for customers.

Schneiderman plans to detail the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday in New York City.

Last year, Schneiderman’s office asked Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter to fix the service problems following its acquisition of Time Warner Cable. The company said it was making investments in the network and would continue to do so as it integrates Time Warner’s system.

A message left with the company was not immediately returned.

