Nokia reportedly resurrecting ‘indestructible’ phone

When the 3310 model launched way back in 2000, it quickly became known for its rugged durability — seemingly-indestructible is more accurate — long battery life, call clarity and the video game “Snake II.”

According to a VentureBeat report, Nokia is bringing the iconic 3310 back with a modern twist.

The new phone will allegedly be sold for a mere €59 (just under $63) to Eropean and North American customers first.

So far, there are no details on how similar the new version will be to its 2000 ancestor.

An email to Nokia for comment was not immediately returned.

The internet seemed to react positively to the news with a slew of Nokia 3310 memes.

Nokia was for years the world’s top mobile phone maker until the advent of smartphones such as the iPhone and Android-based systems.

It also increasingly struggled to compete with cheaper models from competitors in emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere. It ultimately sold its loss-making devices and services unit to Microsoft in a 5.44 billion-euro deal in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

