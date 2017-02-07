11:58 am, February 7, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At noon, the full Senate votes on the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Listen live.

Tech News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Markets Right Now: Tech…

Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead indexes modestly higher

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:46 am 02/07/2017 11:46am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology and industrial companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher as the market bounced back from small losses the day before.

Investors were sizing up earnings reports Tuesday from General Motors, Michael Kors and other big companies.

Health insurer Centene jumped 6 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts had expected.

Energy stocks lagged as the price of crude oil headed lower. Murphy Oil lost 4.2 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,294.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 44 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,097. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,681.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher in Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Company earnings were a big focus for investors in early Tuesday, and several stocks were making big moves after reporting their results and forecasts.

Health insurer Centene jumped 5 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts had expected. National Oilwell Varco was up 6 percent after reporting a smaller loss than forecast.

Michael Kors took a revenue hit in its latest quarter and dropped 14 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,297.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,130. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,676.

Topics:
Latest News Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Markets Right Now: Tech…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Tech News