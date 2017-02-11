10:47 am, February 11, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tech News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Apple CEO: Fake news…

Apple CEO: Fake news is ‘killing people’s minds’

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:38 am 02/11/2017 10:38am
Share
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Apple chief executive Tim Cook says fake news is “killing minds,” and governments and tech firms must act to stop it.

Cook told The Daily Telegraph newspaper that falsehoods are being spread by people who want “to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth. It’s killing people’s minds in a way.”

Tech companies have been criticized for doing too little to weed out fake news. Cook says firms have a duty to “create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news” without curbing free speech.

In an interview published Saturday, he calls for a “massive” campaign to raise awareness of untrustworthy news stories.

Cook says “we need the modern version of the public service announcement campaign. It can be done quickly if there is a will.”

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
apple Apple CEO fake news Latest News National News social media Social Media News Tech News tim cook Websites World News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Apple CEO: Fake news…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Tech News