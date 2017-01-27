3:48 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tech News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Ride-hailing service for women…

Ride-hailing service for women launches next week

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:50 pm 01/27/2017 12:50pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — An Uber-like service connecting female riders and drivers is launching in Boston following a rebranding and leadership change.

Safr says it will starting its service next week on an invite-only basis in Boston. It says it will open to the wider Boston-area public starting March 1.

The company attracted attention last spring when founder Michael Pelletz announced its launch as Chariot for Women. The former Uber driver has since transferred management of the company to other executives.

The concept, which is also being developed by a New York City-based company, has faced questions about whether it runs afoul of anti-discrimination laws.

A Safr spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe the company is “mindful” of the concerns and is working with its legal advisers to make sure it’s in compliance.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Ride-hailing service for women…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Tech News