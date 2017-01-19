12:43 am, January 19, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

Fund created in honor of officer killed by marathon bombers

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:23 am 01/19/2017 12:23am
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office shows Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier, of Somerville, Mass. Collier was killed in an encounter with Boston Marathon bombers. The family of Collier, who was killed by the Boston Marathon bombers, is creating a foundation in his name. The Sean Collier Memorial Fund will be announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Boston. (Middlesex District Attorney's Office via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The family of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers is creating a new foundation in his name.

The Sean Collier Memorial Fund will be announced Thursday in Boston.

Collier was shot to death by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) and his brother, Tamerlan (TAM’-ehr-luhn), as they tried to flee the Boston area three days after the 2013 bombings.

The fund was established to honor Collier’s lifelong dedication to volunteerism and community service.

The goal is to produce a better understanding between law enforcement officers/first responders and young people by investing in organizations that share Collier’s visions.

The fund also hopes to support educational opportunities for people planning law enforcement careers and to provide assistance to families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

Comments
Tech News