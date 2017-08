With the days growing shorter, a trip to the beach could be just what you need to enjoy the last days of summer.

Whether you’re heading down the highway or to some far-flung destination, there are some good deals available as the countdown to autumn begins. A little planning can help you prepare for and avoid hidden costs.

Here are eight frugal ways to enjoy some fun in the sun without burning your finances.

See: 12 Frugal Ways to Save on Vacation.

Flying to the beach? Wait until late August. Aug. 22 is unofficially known in the travel industry as “cheap flight day,” according to airfare comparison site FareCompare. Around this time (Aug. 21 for international flights and Aug. 22 for domestic flights), most parents have finished their big summer vacations and are gearing up to send kids back to school. As demand for travel slows, prices on both international and domestic flights drop, kicking off a period of off-peak rates that lasts until Thanksgiving. (iStock/Thinkstock)

