It seems like summer offers up endless possibilities to travel, attend concerts, see shows, try new restaurants and more. You don’t want to miss out on the fun, but many of these seasonal events can put a serious dent in your wallet.

There are a few creative ways to get the best in summer entertainment without going over budget. Sometimes, you don’t even have to spend a dime. Read on for hacks to save money on summer fun.

Movies. If you have any children and are looking for an excuse to get out of the house and into the air conditioning for a few hours, the movie theater is the perfect destination. Fortunately, movie theaters know this and offer up cheap movies for kids during the summer. Regal Cinemas offers $1 tickets beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer. Cinemark charges $1 per showing for films included in its Summer Movie Clubhouse — or you can pay $5 for all 10 movies. Check your local or regional theater to see if it has any summer programs for kids. (Thinkstock)

[See: 12 Habits of Phenomenally Frugal Families.]

[See: 10 Foolproof Ways to Reach Your Money Goals.]

[See: 10 Fun, Frugal Ways to Spend Your Free Time.]

More from U.S. News

10 Summer Savings Tips

10 Money Mistakes New Grads Make

7 Deadly Money Sins to Avoid

Money-Saving Hacks for Summer Entertainment originally appeared on usnews.com