1. Build a Garden Shed or Clubhouse

Building a garden shed can accomplish several goals. Primarily, of course, you end up with a garden shelter that can store tools and equipment year-around, taking the strain off your garage.

But another perk worth considering is this: If you complete the shed early in the summer, your kids can use it as a clubhouse, playhouse or fort for the rest of the summer, keeping them happily occupied. Just be ready for some serious negotiations when the time comes to convert the clubhouse to storage.

Another less obvious benefit is the opportunity to teach know-how and skills. Because building a shed involves basic building practices, it becomes a great way to learn fundamental home construction. Building a shed is kind of like building a house, but on a much smaller scale.

For plans or instructions, search “how to build a gable shed” online. Or, to simplify the job, consider buying a garden shed kit at a major home improvement center.

(Thinkstock)