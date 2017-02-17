1:56 am, February 17, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Style News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Style News » Rutgers apologizes for rejecting…

Rutgers apologizes for rejecting students from job fair

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:39 am 02/17/2017 01:39am
Share

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University has apologized after turning students away from a career fair for wearing the wrong colored clothing.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kPE2PA ) that Rutgers Business School issued a formal apology in a statement on Thursday for barring students from entering a job fair who wore attire that violated a new dress code. The stringent new policy forbids blue suits, colored shirts, brown shoes and other attire.

An online student petition prompted an apology from the school.

Administrators say the dress code change was in response to students who did not dress properly in past years. Senior Associate Dean Martin Markowitz says the school did not permit blue to avoid confusion with different shades.

Rutgers says it will help students who were turned away get in contact with recruiters.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News Style News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Style News » Rutgers apologizes for rejecting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Style News