Thieves steal $1M in fur coats from upscale Manhattan store

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million dollars’ worth of fur from a store on Manhattan’s upscale Madison Avenue.

The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m.

Owner Dennis Basso says the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as $200,000.

Achilleas Georgiades, a store executive, says he can’t believe something like this happened on the “civilized” Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window.

PETA officials say the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments