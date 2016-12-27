12:57 am, December 27, 2016
Thieves steal $1M in fur coats from upscale Manhattan store

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 12:50 am 12/27/2016 12:50am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million dollars’ worth of fur from a store on Manhattan’s upscale Madison Avenue.

The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m.

Owner Dennis Basso says the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as $200,000.

Achilleas Georgiades, a store executive, says he can’t believe something like this happened on the “civilized” Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window.

PETA officials say the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News Style News Travel News
