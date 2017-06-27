WASHINGTON — A brush with fame for a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy was short-lived on Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent.”
Deuntay Diggs of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia was unanimously buzzed out (i.e. he was rejected) by all four judges during his audition, which was a dance routine to Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”
Simon Cowell, naturally, was the first to buzz, followed by “Scary Spice” Mel B. Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel then joined in, because everyone’s a critic.
“What you do for the community is fabulous, and we want to keep you in the community,” Mandel said during the judges’ remarks.
As for Cowell, he used his remarks to subtly taunt the Spice Girl. “You were successful without being able to dance,” he told Mel B.
In response, she threw a drink at him.
The deputy, of course, remained classy throughout and appeared to make an impression with the crowd. “I want people to realize that when they see a cop that we’re human beings, too, and we like to let loose and have fun,” he told the judges before his routine.