Headshot of Va. student’s service dog included in yearbook

WASHINGTON – A furry face in a Virginia high school’s yearbook is catching a lot of attention.
Alpha, a service dog, appeared alongside the rest of Stafford High School’s junior class.
“Alpha started coming to school with me a lot this year and he began coming to school with me a little bit last year as well,” junior A.J. Schalk, 17, told WTOP Thursday.
Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and Alpha alerts Schalk when his sugar climbs too high or drops too low.
“He alerts my blood sugar through smell, 20 to 40 minutes sooner than I know anything is wrong,” said Schalk, who has had diabetes since he was 9.
In addition to serving as Schalk’s primary spotter, Alpha has been a joy for his classmates.
“There’s a lot of people you can tell they are having a rough day, but just seeing a dog in the hallway really brightens up their day. Alpha’s become such a big part of the school environment.”
Because of his impact, Schalk asked a friend of his if his service dog could also be in the yearbook.
“Everyone was so 100 percent supportive of it.”
So now in the 2017 Stafford High School yearbook, a photo of Alpha Schalk appears right next to A.J.
“Since he does have a student I.D., he is also a junior in high school,” chuckled Schalk.
Getting that portrait was actually pretty easy.
“All that happened on picture day was I went to take my yearbook picture and then I scooted over to the side, pulled him over and was like ‘Alright, Alpha, you sit here, bud,’” Schalk recounted. “I could tell he was a little nervous but I went and stood next to the picture lady and just got his attention so he was looking in her general area and she snapped a picture and that’s how it came to be.”
While this may all appear to be fun, it is a serious matter at the same time.
Schalk has seen his blood sugar and A1C, a test that reflects long-term blood sugar numbers, levels go down since Alpha has joined him at school.
Plus, the service dog offers the opportunity to advocate for their benefits.
“Alpha is a great blessing for me,” Schalk said. “He’s saved my life multiple times and I love getting the word out about service dogs and the great good they can do.”
So when Schalk is a senior next year, will Alpha make another appearance in the annual book?
“That’s really something that I am looking forward to. Since he is a black lab, I might have to get a white bow tie for him for his senior portrait.”
