Four arrested after car-to-car shootout on busy Stafford road

WASHINGTON — Four people were arrested after a car-to-car shootout on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County Friday night.

No one was injured in the shooting.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, people in a silver Mercedes and a silver Chrysler were shooting at each other while driving west on Garrisonville Road at around 7:30 p.m.

The Chrysler crashed into another car near North Stafford High School a few minutes later. The two people inside the Chrysler tried to run away. The passenger, Quanze Todd, 18, was stopped by an off-duty officer. The driver — a 16-year-old boy — initially got away.

Deputies found narcotic pills inside the car. A handgun was found outside, nearby.

Todd was charged with felonious assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of alcohol.

The other car involved in the accident was damaged, but there were no reports of injuries.

A witness provided a license plate number for the Mercedes, which came back to an address in southern Stafford County.

Deputies waited near the residence until they saw the Mercedes return.

The car pulled into the driveway near a tan car when deputies went in to start a traffic stop. That’s when a man standing by the tan car pulled out a bag and ran into the woods.

That man got away, but a neighbor found the bag in his backyard. Inside, there were scales and marijuana in vacuum-sealed baggies.

The two men in the Mercedes — 34-year-old Trecomey Logan and 30-year-old Anthony Ingram — were arrested in the driveway.

Deputies found a large stack of $100 bills when they searched the men.

Logan was charged with conspiracy to commit felonious assault and conspiracy to shoot at an occupied vehicle.

Ingram was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, felonious assault and reckless handling of a firearm.

Todd, Logan and Ingram are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bail.

Detectives were able to track down the 16-year-old driver of the Chrysler and arrested him. He is being held at a juvenile detention center.