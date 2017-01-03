6:14 am, January 3, 2017
Rockville puts speed cameras in new location

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP January 3, 2017 5:03 am 01/03/2017 05:03am
WASHINGTON — A set of portable speed cameras is scheduled to appear in a new location in Montgomery County, Maryland, starting on or about Jan. 3.

The spot is along Maryland Avenue near South Washington Street in Rockville.

The cameras will monitor both eastbound and westbound traffic in that area, and drivers will see signs that read “Photo Enforced.”

But the first 30 days will only be a warning period, so the cameras will not issue tickets.

Starting Feb. 3, drivers caught going at least 12 miles over the posted speed limit will get tickets.

If you get one, you’ll have to pay a $40 fine, but no points will be added to your driving record.

Read more about Rockville’s speed camera program.

Topics:
"Maryland Local News Maryland News montgomery county Montgomery County, MD News rockville speed cameras speeding tickets Sprawl & Crawl Traffic
