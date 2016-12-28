8:47 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Sprawl & Crawl

Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Work to prevent Cleveland…

Work to prevent Cleveland Park Metro flooding to take parking lanes

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP December 28, 2016 8:42 am 12/28/2016 08:42am
Share
This screengrab taken from video provided by Metro, shows riders walking out of the Cleveland Park Station as water rushes down the stairs, flooding the upper level of the station on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. (Courtesy Metro)

WASHINGTON — More work is underway at the Cleveland Park Metro station in order to prevent a repeat of the ankle-deep flooding that happened at the station in June.

Related Gallery

Photos and video: Cleveland Park Metro flooding

See photos of the flooding at the Cleveland Park Metro station.
The parking lanes on Connecticut Avenue, in Northwest, between Macomb and Quebec Streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday, Jan. 6, the District Department of Transportation announced.

DDOT will dig deep into the ground to collect soil samples. They began to look at streetscape and drainage improvements near the station days after the flood.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
cleveland park cleveland park metro kathy stewart Local News metro Sprawl & Crawl Traffic Washington, DC News wmata
Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Work to prevent Cleveland…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Sprawl & Crawl