Work to prevent Cleveland Park Metro flooding to take parking lanes

WASHINGTON — More work is underway at the Cleveland Park Metro station in order to prevent a repeat of the ankle-deep flooding that happened at the station in June.

The parking lanes on Connecticut Avenue, in Northwest, between Macomb and Quebec Streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday, Jan. 6, the District Department of Transportation announced.

DDOT will dig deep into the ground to collect soil samples. They began to look at streetscape and drainage improvements near the station days after the flood.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.