Wi-Fi coming to many underground Metro stations

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP December 27, 2016 2:08 pm 12/27/2016 02:08pm
A Metro rider checks her phone while waiting for a train in this WTOP file photo. Metro announced that it would expand public Wi-Fi access at most underground stations by the end of 2017. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — Metro’s general manager announced plans Tuesday to expand Wi-Fi access to a majority of underground rail stations by the end of next year.

Paul Wiedefeld is pushing forward with his plan to install public Wi-Fi access at all underground stations.

Six stations were part of a pilot program to test the Wi-Fi access: Union Station, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Metro Center, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

Now the plan is to expand the service to 60 percent of all underground stations, however Wi-Fi will not be available in the tunnels, Metro spokesman Richard Jordan said.

Work will begin in the summer of 2017 and every station will be online by 2018.

Topics:
Local News metro Sprawl & Crawl Traffic wi-fi Wiedefeld
