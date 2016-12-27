Wi-Fi coming to many underground Metro stations

WASHINGTON — Metro’s general manager announced plans Tuesday to expand Wi-Fi access to a majority of underground rail stations by the end of next year.

Paul Wiedefeld is pushing forward with his plan to install public Wi-Fi access at all underground stations.

Six stations were part of a pilot program to test the Wi-Fi access: Union Station, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Metro Center, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

Now the plan is to expand the service to 60 percent of all underground stations, however Wi-Fi will not be available in the tunnels, Metro spokesman Richard Jordan said.

Work will begin in the summer of 2017 and every station will be online by 2018.

