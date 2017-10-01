201.5
WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 8:42 pm 10/01/2017 08:42pm
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Game

Exhibition: Alaska 6, Simon Fraser

Saturday’s Game

Exhibition: Alaska Anchorage 6, Simon Fraser 1

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin 3, Michigan Tech 2

Exhibition: Bowling Green 3, Wilfrid Laurier 1

Exhibition: Lake Superior St. 3, Laurentian 2

Exhibition: Minnesota St. 8, Regina 0

Friday, Oct. 6

Union (NY) vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior, 7:37 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Exhibition: US Under-18 Team at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Minnesota or Minn.-Duluth vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 or 8:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

