WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday’s Game

Exhibition: Alaska 6, Simon Fraser

Saturday’s Game

Exhibition: Alaska Anchorage 6, Simon Fraser 1

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin 3, Michigan Tech 2

Exhibition: Bowling Green 3, Wilfrid Laurier 1

Exhibition: Lake Superior St. 3, Laurentian 2

Exhibition: Minnesota St. 8, Regina 0

Friday, Oct. 6

Union (NY) vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior, 7:37 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Exhibition: US Under-18 Team at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Minnesota or Minn.-Duluth vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 or 8:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

