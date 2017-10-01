WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Exhibition: Alaska 6, Simon Fraser
Exhibition: Alaska Anchorage 6, Simon Fraser 1
Wisconsin 3, Michigan Tech 2
Exhibition: Bowling Green 3, Wilfrid Laurier 1
Exhibition: Lake Superior St. 3, Laurentian 2
Exhibition: Minnesota St. 8, Regina 0
Union (NY) vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior, 7:37 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Exhibition: US Under-18 Team at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Minnesota or Minn.-Duluth vs. Michigan Tech at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 or 8:37 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Air Force at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
