National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|16
|7
|1
|49
|38
|22
|Portland
|14
|5
|5
|47
|37
|20
|Orlando
|11
|6
|7
|40
|45
|31
|Chicago
|11
|7
|6
|39
|33
|30
|Seattle
|9
|8
|7
|34
|44
|36
|Sky Blue FC
|10
|11
|3
|33
|42
|51
|Kansas City
|8
|9
|6
|30
|28
|30
|Houston
|7
|14
|2
|23
|22
|38
|Boston
|4
|13
|7
|19
|24
|35
|Washington
|5
|15
|4
|19
|30
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
North Carolina 4, Houston 0
Portland 3, Chicago 1
Seattle 3, Washington 2
Sky Blue FC 4, Boston 3
Orlando 3, North Carolina 2
Houston at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
|Playoffs
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Orlando at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|At Orlando, Fla.
Orlando-Portland winner vs. Chicago-North Carolina winner, 4:30 p.m.
