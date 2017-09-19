501.5
Wings’ Allisha Gray wins WNBA Rookie of Year award

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 11:30 am 09/19/2017 11:30am
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray is the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The league announced Tuesday that Gray received 30 votes from a national media panel while Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes got 10.

Gray averaged 13 points and 3.9 rebounds and led all rookies with 1.53 steals per game. The 6-foot Gray, who was the fourth pick in the draft, started all 34 games for the Wings, averaging 27.2 minutes.

Gray, who started college at North Carolina but transferred to South Carolina, is the first player not drafted in the top three picks to win the award since Temeka Johnson won it in 2005. Johnson was drafted sixth by the Washington Mystics.

Gray is the second player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Cheryl Ford who won the award in 2003 when the team was the Detroit Shock.

