201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Wife of ex-coach pleads…

Wife of ex-coach pleads guilty to statutory rape charges

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:35 am 09/25/2017 11:35am
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The wife of a former high school assistant football coach in Tennessee has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old player on her husband’s team.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports Kelsey McCarter, 27, pleaded guilty to seven counts, including six charges of statutory rape. The report says she agreed to a three-year prison term but could be eligible for release after serving about a third of her sentence.

The mother of a Knoxville high school sophomore says the encounters occurred in 2015 while the teen had lived with McCarter and her husband, Justin McCarter. The husband had invited the student to live at their home after the teen faced behavioral problems, according to the report.

Justin McCarter resigned last year.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?