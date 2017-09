By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Bluefield, W.Va. 62, Tazewell 27

Menchville 23, Kecoughtan 14

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.