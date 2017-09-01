Stars-Liberty, Box

SAN ANTONIO (69)

Alexander 7-10 1-1 15, Harrison 3-9 4-8 10, McBride 2-11 3-3 7, Montgomery 3-11 0-0 8, Plum 5-11 5-5 18, Burdick 2-2 0-0 4, Colson 3-4 1-1 7, Hamby 0-0 0-2 0, Holmes 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 14-20 69.

NEW YORK (81)

Charles 6-18 3-4 16, Hartley 1-6 0-0 2, Prince 7-14 0-0 16, Vaughn 5-6 0-0 10, Zellous 1-6 7-8 10, L.Allen 1-4 1-1 3, R.Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Raincock-Ekunwe 2-3 3-6 7, Rodgers 3-6 0-0 7, Stokes 3-4 0-0 6, Zahui B. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 14-19 81.

San Antonio 18 19 23 9—69 New York 18 22 25 16—81

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 5-14 (Plum 3-4, Montgomery 2-5, Murphy 0-1, McBride 0-4), New York 5-17 (Prince 2-5, Zellous 1-2, Rodgers 1-3, Charles 1-3, L.Allen 0-1, Hartley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 32 (Montgomery 10), New York 37 (Charles 8). Assists_San Antonio 17 (McBride 8), New York 22 (Prince, Stokes, L.Allen 4). Total Fouls_San Antonio 16, New York 20. A_10,108 (19,812).

