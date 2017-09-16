501.5
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017
PREP FOOTBALL

Bethel 21, Warwick 14

Christchurch 47, Randolph-Macon 8

Flint Hill 56, Blue Ridge 20

Fredericksburg Christian 19, Quantico 15

Gilman, Md. 9, Episcopal 6

Handley 40, Skyline 0

Norfolk Christian 35, Hampton Roads 0

Potomac School 28, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 21

T.C. Williams 27, James Robinson 26

Woodberry Forest 49, St. Christopher’s 28

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com

