Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Bethel 21, Warwick 14
Christchurch 47, Randolph-Macon 8
Flint Hill 56, Blue Ridge 20
Fredericksburg Christian 19, Quantico 15
Gilman, Md. 9, Episcopal 6
Handley 40, Skyline 0
Norfolk Christian 35, Hampton Roads 0
Potomac School 28, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 21
T.C. Williams 27, James Robinson 26
Woodberry Forest 49, St. Christopher’s 28
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
