Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Appoquinimink 39, Delcastle Tech 0
Archmere Academy 21, Conrad 7
Brandywine 46, Christiana 6
Concord 41, Newark 0
Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Howard School of Technology 12
Lake Forest 51, Tatnall 26
Middletown 29, William Penn 0
Mt. Pleasant 42, John Dickinson 0
Wilmington Friends 42, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 0
