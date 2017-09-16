501.5
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 5:18 pm 09/16/2017 05:18pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Appoquinimink 39, Delcastle Tech 0

Archmere Academy 21, Conrad 7

Brandywine 46, Christiana 6

Concord 41, Newark 0

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Howard School of Technology 12

Lake Forest 51, Tatnall 26

Middletown 29, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 42, John Dickinson 0

Wilmington Friends 42, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 0

