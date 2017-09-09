Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Bullis 33, Fork Union Prep, Va. 9

C. H. Flowers 40, Bel Air 10

City College 34, Thomas Johnson 0

Episcopal, Va. 37, Boys Latin 14

Frederick Douglass 42, Central 8

Kent Island 47, James M. Bennett 13

Laurel 41, Fairmont Heights 0

McDonogh School 42, Bishop McNamara 7

Oxon Hill 19, Riverdale Baptist 12

Parkville 13, Eastern Tech 0

Saint James 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 7

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.