Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Bullis 33, Fork Union Prep, Va. 9
C. H. Flowers 40, Bel Air 10
City College 34, Thomas Johnson 0
Episcopal, Va. 37, Boys Latin 14
Frederick Douglass 42, Central 8
Kent Island 47, James M. Bennett 13
Laurel 41, Fairmont Heights 0
McDonogh School 42, Bishop McNamara 7
Oxon Hill 19, Riverdale Baptist 12
Parkville 13, Eastern Tech 0
Saint James 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 7
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
