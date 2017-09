By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Cape Henlopen 36, Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 6

Delaware Military Academy 41, Charter School of Wilmington 13

Salesianum 34, Concord 6

St. Elizabeth 17, Mt. Pleasant 13





