Pioneer League Champions

2017_Ogden

2016_Orem

2015_Missoula

2014_Billings

2013_Idaho Falls

2012_Missoula

2011_Great Falls

2010_Helena

2009_Orem

2008_Great Falls

2007_Orem

2006_Missoula

2005_Orem

2004_Provo

2003_Billings

2002_Great Falls

2001_Billings

2000_Idaho Falls

1999_Missoula

1998_Idaho Falls

1997_Billings

1996_Helena

1995_Helena

1994-Billings

1993_Billings

1992_Billings

1991_Salt Lake City

1990_Great Falls

1989_Great Falls

1988_Great Falls

1987_Salt Lake City

1986_Salt Lake City

1985_Salt Lake City

1984_Helena

1983_Billings

1982_Medicine Hat

1981_Butte

1980_Lethbridge

1979_Lethbridge

1978_Billings

1977_Lethbridge

1976_Great Falls

1975_Great Falls

1974_Idaho Falls

1973_Billings

1972_Billings

1971_Great Falls

1970_Idaho Falls

1969_Ogden

1968_Ogden

1967_Ogden

1966_Ogden

1965_Treasure Valley

1964_Treasure Valley

1963_Magic Valley

1962_Billings

1961_Great Falls

1960_Boise

1959_Billings

1958_Boise

1957_Billings

1956_Boise

1955_Magic Valley

1954_Great Falls

1953_Salt Lake City

1952_Idaho Falls

1951_Great Falls

1950_Billings

1949_Pocatello

1948_Twin Falls

1947_Twin Falls

1946_Salt Lake City

1945-43_Not in operation

1942_Pocatello

1941_Ogden

1940_Ogden

1939_Twin Falls

