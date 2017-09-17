Pioneer League Champions

2017_Ogden
2016_Orem
2015_Missoula
2014_Billings
2013_Idaho Falls
2012_Missoula
2011_Great Falls
2010_Helena
2009_Orem
2008_Great Falls
2007_Orem
2006_Missoula
2005_Orem
2004_Provo
2003_Billings
2002_Great Falls
2001_Billings
2000_Idaho Falls
1999_Missoula
1998_Idaho Falls
1997_Billings
1996_Helena
1995_Helena
1994-Billings
1993_Billings
1992_Billings
1991_Salt Lake City
1990_Great Falls
1989_Great Falls
1988_Great Falls
1987_Salt Lake City
1986_Salt Lake City
1985_Salt Lake City
1984_Helena
1983_Billings
1982_Medicine Hat
1981_Butte
1980_Lethbridge
1979_Lethbridge
1978_Billings
1977_Lethbridge
1976_Great Falls
1975_Great Falls
1974_Idaho Falls
1973_Billings
1972_Billings
1971_Great Falls
1970_Idaho Falls
1969_Ogden
1968_Ogden
1967_Ogden
1966_Ogden
1965_Treasure Valley
1964_Treasure Valley
1963_Magic Valley
1962_Billings
1961_Great Falls
1960_Boise
1959_Billings
1958_Boise
1957_Billings
1956_Boise
1955_Magic Valley
1954_Great Falls
1953_Salt Lake City
1952_Idaho Falls
1951_Great Falls
1950_Billings
1949_Pocatello
1948_Twin Falls
1947_Twin Falls
1946_Salt Lake City
1945-43_Not in operation
1942_Pocatello
1941_Ogden
1940_Ogden
1939_Twin Falls
