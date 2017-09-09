New York Penn League Playoff Glance

|New York Penn League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 1, Staten Island 0
Saturday, Sept. 9: Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 3, 13 innings
Sunday, Sept. 10: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 11: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Vermont 1, Mahoning Valley 0
Saturday, Sept. 9: Vermont 8, Mahoning Valley 3
Sunday, Sept. 10: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 11: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD
Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD
