New York Penn League Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 9:44 pm 09/09/2017 09:44pm
New York Penn League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Hudson Valley 1, Staten Island 0

Saturday, Sept. 9: Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 3, 13 innings

Sunday, Sept. 10: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 11: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont 1, Mahoning Valley 0

Saturday, Sept. 9: Vermont 8, Mahoning Valley 3

Sunday, Sept. 10: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 11: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-3)

Tuesday, Sept. 12: TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD

