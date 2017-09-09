New York Penn League Playoff Glance

New York Penn League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Hudson Valley 1, Staten Island 0

Saturday, Sept. 9: Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 3, 13 innings

Sunday, Sept. 10: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 11: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont 1, Mahoning Valley 0

Saturday, Sept. 9: Vermont 8, Mahoning Valley 3

Sunday, Sept. 10: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 11: Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Championship (Best-of-3)

Tuesday, Sept. 12: TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD

