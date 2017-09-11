New York Penn League Playoff Glance

|New York Penn League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 1, Staten Island 1
Saturday, Sept. 9: Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 3, 13 innings
Sunday, Sept. 10: Staten Island 4, Hudson Valley 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Vermont 2, Mahoning Valley 0
Saturday, Sept. 9: Vermont 8, Mahoning Valley 3
Monday, Sept. 11: Vermont 3, Mahoning Valley 0
Tuesday, Sept. 12: TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD
Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD
