NCHC Glance Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 30

Exhibition: Lethbridge at Colorado College, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Wilfrid Laurier at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Exhibition: Regina at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Exhibition: Alberta at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Exhibition: Manitoba at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Exhibition: Lethbridge at Denver, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Miami (Ohio), 7:35 p.m.

Exhibition: Nipissing at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Providence at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Union (NY) or Michigan Tech at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.