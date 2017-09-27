NCHC Glance Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Exhibition: Lethbridge at Colorado College, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: Wilfrid Laurier at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Exhibition: Regina at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
Exhibition: Alberta at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Exhibition: Manitoba at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Exhibition: Lethbridge at Denver, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Miami (Ohio), 7:35 p.m.
Exhibition: Nipissing at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.
North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Providence at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Union (NY) or Michigan Tech at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.
North Dakota at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
