201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 11:15 pm 09/24/2017 11:15pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 6 1 46 32 19
Portland 13 5 5 44 34 19
Chicago 11 6 6 39 32 27
Orlando 10 6 7 37 42 29
Seattle 8 8 7 31 41 34
Sky Blue FC 9 11 3 30 38 48
Kansas City 8 9 6 30 28 30
Houston 7 13 2 23 22 34
Boston 4 12 7 19 21 31
Washington 5 14 4 19 28 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 0, Orlando 0, tie

Boston 3, Washington 0

Chicago 3, Houston 2

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie

FC Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Chicago at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Boston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Houston at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?