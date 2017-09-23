National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|15
|6
|0
|45
|31
|18
|Portland
|14
|5
|5
|44
|34
|19
|Chicago
|11
|6
|6
|39
|32
|27
|Orlando
|11
|6
|7
|37
|42
|29
|Seattle
|8
|7
|7
|31
|40
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|9
|11
|2
|29
|37
|47
|Kansas City
|7
|9
|6
|27
|27
|30
|Houston
|7
|13
|2
|23
|22
|34
|Boston
|4
|12
|7
|19
|21
|31
|Washington
|5
|14
|4
|19
|28
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Portland 0, Orlando 0, tie
Boston 3, Washington 0
Chicago 3, Houston 2
North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.
FC Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.