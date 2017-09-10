501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 8:24 pm 09/10/2017 08:24pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 6 0 45 31 18
Portland 13 5 4 43 34 19
Chicago 10 6 6 36 29 25
Orlando 10 6 6 36 42 29
Seattle 8 7 7 31 40 34
Sky Blue FC 9 11 2 29 37 47
Kansas City 7 9 6 27 27 30
Houston 7 12 2 23 20 31
Washington 5 13 4 19 28 42
Boston 3 12 7 16 18 31

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Game

Seattle 1, Orlando 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 0, FC Kansas City 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 0

Sunday’s Games

Portland 1, Boston 0

Washington 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Portland at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at HOuston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

FC Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?