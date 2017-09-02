National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|0
|42
|29
|16
|Portland
|12
|5
|4
|40
|33
|19
|Orlando
|10
|6
|5
|35
|41
|28
|Chicago
|9
|6
|5
|32
|27
|24
|Sky Blue FC
|9
|9
|2
|29
|35
|41
|Seattle
|7
|7
|6
|27
|38
|33
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|5
|23
|23
|29
|Houston
|7
|10
|2
|23
|20
|29
|Boston
|3
|11
|7
|16
|18
|30
|Washington
|4
|13
|4
|16
|26
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Portland 4, Washington 0
Orlando 4, Boston 2
Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.