National Women’s Soccer League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:31 pm 09/02/2017 09:31pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 14 5 0 42 29 16
Portland 12 5 4 40 33 19
Orlando 10 6 5 35 41 28
Chicago 9 6 5 32 27 24
Sky Blue FC 9 9 2 29 35 41
Seattle 7 7 6 27 38 33
Kansas City 6 9 5 23 23 29
Houston 7 10 2 23 20 29
Boston 3 11 7 16 18 30
Washington 4 13 4 16 26 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Washington 0

Orlando 4, Boston 2

Sunday’s Games

Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

