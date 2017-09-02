National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 14 5 0 42 29 16 Portland 12 5 4 40 33 19 Orlando 10 6 5 35 41 28 Chicago 9 6 5 32 27 24 Sky Blue FC 9 9 2 29 35 41 Seattle 7 7 6 27 38 33 Kansas City 6 9 5 23 23 29 Houston 7 10 2 23 20 29 Boston 3 11 7 16 18 30 Washington 4 13 4 16 26 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Washington 0

Orlando 4, Boston 2

Sunday’s Games

Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.