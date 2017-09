By The Associated Press

Midwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Quarterfinal (Best-of-3) West Michigan 1, Dayton 1

Wednesday, Sept. 6: West Michigan 3, Dayton 2

Thursday, Sept. 7: Dayton 2, West Michigan 1

x-Friday, Sept. 8: Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities 1, Peoria 1

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Peoria 4, Quad Cities 3

Thursday, Sept. 7: Quad Cities 4, Peoria 1

x-Friday, Sept. 8: Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:35 p.m.

Kane County 0, Cedar Rapids 2

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Cedar Rapids 6, Kane County 5

Thursday, Sept. 7: Cedar Rapids 7, Kane County 3

x-Friday, Sept. 8: Cedar Rapids at Kane County, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne 2, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Fort Wayne 2, Bowling Green 1

Thursday, Sept. 7: Fort Wayne 6, Bowling Green 4

x-Friday, Sept. 8: Bowling Green at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Division Championship (Best-of-3) TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9: TBD

Sunday, Sept. 10: TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 11: TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9: TBD

Sunday, Sept. 10: TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 11: TBD

Championship (Best-of-5)

Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 16: TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 18: TBD

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.